Wildcards — By default, a wildcard asterisk character ( * ) is automatically appended to each search term. You can add * at the beginning or in the middle of a term yourself:

Google would match Google or Googles

*oogle would match Google or Scroogles

G*le would match Google or Goooooooooogle

Negation — By prepending a minus character ( - ) in front of a search term, you ensure that the search results do not contain that term:

Google Maps -Auto will search for all instances of Google* Maps* that don't contain Auto

Literal phrases — By surrounding a term or multiple terms with quotation marks ( " ), you ensure that the order and grouping of terms are preserved, and no wildcards are automatically added to the end of each term:

"Google Photos" 8.*

Xfinity "xfi"