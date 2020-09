Submit an APK

Have an APK file for an alpha, beta, or staged rollout update? Just drop it below, fill in any details you know, and we'll do the rest!

On Android, you can use ML Manager, which has built-in support for uploading to APKMirror.

NOTE: Every APK file is manually reviewed by the AndroidPolice team before being posted to the site.

ERROR:

SUCCESS: Your files have been uploaded, please check if there were any errors.